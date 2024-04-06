706 IIMB students graduate with eight winning gold medals

April 06, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Anant Ashutosh Sharma emerged as the topper in the Postgraduate Programme in Management (PGP 2022-24) at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), followed by Aditya Nishith Shah.

Jayant Ramchandra Yadav won the Best All-Round Performer Award with a gold medal in PGP and Postgraduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA 2022-2024).

All the achievers were felicitated with gold medals and degrees at the 49th convocation of IIMB, which was held on Saturday on their campus.

In the Postgraduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) course, P. Govind N. Shenoy got the first rank with a gold medal, and Rawat Megha Vijay Singh got the Best All-Round Performer Award with a gold medal.

In the Executive Postgraduate Programme in Management (EPGP-2023-24), Renu Chaubey secured the first rank with a gold medal, and Velamuri Sai Yaswanth won the Best All-Round Performer Award with a gold medal. Bibek Bhatacharya emerged as the Institute Research Award Winner-2024 with a Ph.D.

In his convocation address, T.V. Narendran, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Steel, said, “The Golden Jubilee year is a milestone year for IIM Bangalore, an institute that is sure to have many more milestones. This is the time for you all to reflect on the changes happening around the globe in the last few decades and what is in store in the next few decades.”

A total of 706 students from various programmes — including 22 from the Doctoral Programme, 78 from the Postgraduate Programme in Enterprise Management, 76 from the Executive Postgraduate Programme in Management, 47 from the Postgraduate Programme in Business Analytics, and 483 from the Postgraduate Programme in Management — were awarded degrees.

