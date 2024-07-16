GIFT a SubscriptionGift
705 forest encroachment cases registered in Bengaluru Urban Division

Published - July 16, 2024 07:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre informed the Legislative Council that the total forest area in Bengaluru Urban division is 9,991.7 hectares.  | Photo Credit: file photo

A total of 705 forest encroachment cases have been registered in the Bengaluru Urban division, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre informed the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

Mr. Khandre, replying to an unstarred question, said that the total forest area in Bengaluru Urban division is 9,991.7 hectares and a total of 705 encroachment cases have been registered.

Total area of land

He added that of the total 9,991.7 hectares, 711.81 hectares are in Bengaluru North taluk, 1,384.32 hectares in Bengaluru North (Additional), 3,467.38 hectares in Bengaluru South, 601.36 hectares in Bengaluru East, and 3,836.83 hectares in Anekal taluk.

Of the total 705 encroachment cases, 84 were registered in Bengaluru range, 32 in Yelahanka range, 244 in Kaggalipura range, 255 in K.R. Puram, and 90 in Anekal range.

Injunction order

Responding to Chidanand M. Gowda, MLC, the Minister said that 46 people in Bengaluru Urban division and 47 in Bannerghatta National Park division have brought an injunction from the court to prevent the encroachments from being cleared.

Mr. Khandre said that the government is committed to clear all encroached land.

