7,000 cameras to be installed in 3,000 locations in Bengaluru

Karnataka Government to spend ₹498 crore for various projects under the Nirbhaya Fund in the next two years

Karnataka Government to spend ₹498 crore for various projects under the Nirbhaya Fund in the next two years

In an attempt to make Bengaluru safe for women, the Karnataka government has decided to spend ₹498 crore for various projects under the Nirbhaya Fund in the next one to two years.

Under the “safe city project” for women, a total of 7,000 state-of-the art cameras would be installed in 3,000 sensitive locations, and thickly populated junctions on the peripheral areas of the city, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told The Hindu on Wednesday.

Centre-State funding

Under the scheme, the Centre contributes 60% of the funding while 40% of the cost is borne by the State Home Department. The scheme would be implemented in two phases and the police authorities would identify sensitive areas in the city for installation of cameras for day/ night surveillance, and automated number plate recognition (ANPR).

Honeywell Automation India Limited bagged the project in the tendering process and initiated the implementation of the project with the support of senior police officials.

Besides sensitive areas, the Home Minister said cameras would be installed at interjections, bus terminals, industrial hubs, business and market locations, congested areas and thickly populated locations, and tourist places in the city. A command and control centre would be installed at the City Police Commissioner’s office for monitoring cameras round the clock.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, a total of 13,514 crimes against women were registered in 2018, 13,828 in 2019 and 12,680 in 2020, under both Indian Penal Code and Special & Local Laws in Karnataka.