Bengaluru

70% will be vaccinated by end of year, says Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Delhi that the State has administered 1.48 crore vaccination doses in September and currently has a stock of 51 lakh doses.

Already 37% of eligible people have been administered the second dose and 81%, the first. The government aims to provide first doses to 90% of the targeted population and second doses to 70% by December 31, 2021, he said. The government has sought more funds from the Centre under the NHRM. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya would visit Bengaluru on October 10 for a NIMHANSconvocation. During his visit he promised to review health sector schemes, Mr. Bommai said.


