70 ABVP activists detained

As many as 70 Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists were detained when they tried to lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha, protesting against the state government’s proposed plan to close the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU).
The protesters, led by BJP leaders, marched towards Vidhana Soudha, but were stopped near the CID headquarters by the police.
Tension prevailed when the protesters tried to barge into Vidhana Soudha by forcing open the barricades, forcing the police to resort to caning. In the commotion, a young woman collapsed and sustained injuries. She was later taken to K.C. General Hospital for treatment.
