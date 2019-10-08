69-year-old dies in wall collapse

A 69-year-old man died when the compound wall of one of the Indian Air Force facilities at Jalahalli collapsed on him on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Parameshwara.

Three others suffered minor injuries, but were declared out of danger. Gangammana Gudi Police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence against IAF authorities.

Parameshwara, a resident of K.R. Puram, was visiting the Ayyappa Swamy temple at Jalahalli on Tuesday on account of Vijayadashami. He was with his family – wife, son and daughter-in-law.

After visiting the temple, his son was getting the car, which was parked a few hundred metres away. Parameshwara was sitting on a bench when a part of the compound wall collapsed on him. He suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Police said that the compound wall, built with large stones, was very old. The reason as to why it collapsed suddenly is yet to be ascertained.

Family members of the deceased and passers-by staged a protest at the site. Gangammana Gudi police rushed to the spot to disperse the crowd. They shifted the body to M.S. Ramaiah hospital.

Senior officials said they would ascertain what led to the collapse of the compound wall.