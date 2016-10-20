69 structures ruled as encroachments

The Bengaluru district administration has finally decided to act against encroachers of government ‘kharab’ land in Ideal Homes Layout, R.R. Nagar and send them eviction notices.

Among the 69 structures that have now been ruled as encroachments, stand Kannada actor Darshan’s house and a hospital owned by former minister Shamanuru Shivashankarappa. Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru (Urban), V. Shankar, on Wednesday said the probe has concluded that these 69 structures are indeed encroachments. “We are sending them eviction notices and we will begin the eviction process from Saturday,” he said.

However, on the specific question whether eviction meant the demolition of these building Mr. Shankar was non-committal.