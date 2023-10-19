6,801 solar water pumpsets installed in Karnataka as of August 31

October 19, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Energy Minister K.J. George held a review meeting with senior officials of the Energy Department and solar irrigation pump (IP) manufacturers on Thursday at Belaku Bhavana, Bescom headquarters, where he discussed the need for solar irrigation pumps for agriculture.

Solar pumps will also help develop the State’s long-term energy security, reduce the burden on the farmers, and promote ecologically sustainable growth by reducing the carbon footprint, he said.

The Minister also stressed on the many advantages of using solar pumps for farmers. Besides offering a reliable energy source, solar pumps offer a cost-effective and environment-friendly alternative for irrigation, he added.

According to the department, 6,801 solar pumpsets have been installed in the State as of August 31 under different schemes: KREDL (5 HP SWP scheme): 3,710; Minor Irrigation Department: 2,075; Agriculture Department: 201; Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Surya Raitha scheme): 310; KREDL under PM-KUSUM component-B scheme: 513.

A release said Karnataka is actively working towards reducing its dependence on fossil fuels and promoting cleaner energy sources.

“The adoption of solar-powered irrigation will not only help reduce the burden of over ₹1 lakh crore towards electricity subsidy for agriculture, but also reduce oil import bill by reducing diesel consumption by 1.38 billion litres per annum as per the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE),” it added.