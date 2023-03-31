673 students graduate from IIMB; eight awarded gold medals

March 31, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) held its 48th convocation ceremony on Friday during which 673 students across various programmes graduated. In all, eight students were awarded gold medals for first and second ranks as well as best all-around performance, during the convocation.

While 16 students graduated from the doctoral programme, 73 students graduated from the Postgraduate Programme in Enterprise and the Executive Postgraduate Programme in Management. Further, 39 students from the Postgraduate Programme in Business Analytics, and 472 Postgraduate Programme in Management students were also awarded degrees.

Padma Bhushan recipient Baba Kalyani, chairman and managing director of Bharat Forge Ltd., in his convocation address, said, “India as a country is today at the forefront and has emerged as a major force to reckon with. You, as young professionals equipped with learnings from a premier business school, must assume the role of catalysts or agents of change and impress on others the need to think differently. As individuals, we must stop expecting others, including the government or society, to change first. We must instead make ourselves the pivots of change.”

Rishikesha T. Krishnan, director, IIMB, spoke about the golden jubilee celebrations of the institute. “We are planning to celebrate Foundation Week this year instead of just Foundation Day,” he said.

Special postal cover

To commemorate the 50th year of IIMB, a special postal cover was released on Friday on the campus by Kaiya Arora, Director of Postal Services (HQ), Karnataka Circle. The cover was designed by the IIMB in association with India Post.

Here is what a few gold medal winners had to say.

Pankaj Jindal — First rank holder, Executive Postgraduate Programme in Management 2022–23

Apart from consistent academic performance, 31-year-old Pankaj Jindal from Rajasthan also won prizes in various business competitions during the programme. While his father is a retired government official, his mother is a homemaker and his wife works at a multinational company. Speaking about his future, Mr. Jindal said he wants to take up a strategic role overseeing the larger goals of the organisation, and to transition from the core manufacturing sector to the IT and Data Analytics sector.

Manshul Arora — First rank holder, Postgraduate Programme in Enterprise Management 2021–23

Manshul Arora, 31, hails from an agricultural family in Haryana. His father, he said, had migrated to city to provide a better future for his children. Mr. Arora secured a scholarship at IIMB as he was the top candidate on the Director’s Merit list. He went to IE University in Madrid, Spain, for an exchange term. Sharing his future plans, he said, “I am keen to make an impact in the semiconductor industry. With skyrocketing demand, geopolitical tensions and the rising importance of sustainability, the sector is ripe for transformation and change. I want to be an effective participant in this transformation process.”

Mridul Sureka — First rank holder, Postgraduate Programme in Management 2021–23

Hailing from Kolkata, 23-year Mridul Sureka secured perfect grades of 4.00 in 24 out of the 27 courses he pursued at IIMB with an A grade in all 27 courses. While he received six scholarships for his academic achievements at IIMB, he was also awarded an Exchange Scholarship by the French Embassy. During his exchange programme at HEC Paris, he achieved perfect scores in seven out of nine courses. While Mr. Mridul Sureka’s parents have their own business in the textile sector in Kolkata, he wants to build a career in private equity investing and dreams to make a positive business impact. He added that he aspired to serve the country in economic policy making later in his career.

Sarthak Jain — First rank holder, Postgraduate Programme in Business Analytics 2021–23

Before pursuing his MBA at IIMB, 25-year-old Sarthak Jain had gotten an electrical engineering degree from IIT Delhi and worked as a quantitative analyst in Mumbai. His father and grandfather both held jobs with the Rajasthan government and his mother is a homemaker. One of Mr. Jain’s achievements during the programme included the deliverance of a live consulting project for the department of aerospace engineering at IISc. About his plans, he said, “I want to pursue my career as a business consultant for the initial few years to gain professional experience, understand the range of real-world problems that businesses face, and how strategic decisions can help solve these problems. I believe such experiences can help me work towards my broader goal in life, which is to start a venture capital firm aimed specifically at providing strategic guidance and hence, helping develop start-ups looking to make a real social impact.”

