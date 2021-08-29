67 trees to be felled for Ejipura flyover

Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to fell 67 healthy trees for the 2.5-km-long elevated corridor from Ejipura Main Road to Kendriya Sadan via Sony World Junction. The tree officer of the civic body recently issued an order to the effect, a copy of which is available with The Hindu.

The final tally of trees that will be felled is reportedly much more than previous estimates. An earlier assessment had put the number at 38, sources said. However, the number increased after a spot inspection.

“Several tree branches will prove to be a hindrance to vehicular movement on the up and down ramps of the flyover. This may prove to be dangerous, so these trees are also being felled,” a senior civic official said. However, citizen’s groups and environmental activists have argued that these trees could be retained by constant pruning of the branches to ensure they don’t become an impediment to traffic on the up and down ramps. The order stated that the decision to allow 67 trees to be felled was taken after a spot inspection and allowing time for the public to file objections. Only one objection, which was factually incorrect, was filed, the order notes. As per the order, a total of 96 trees are in the project area. Each of them was examined and a final decision taken to retain 12 trees on site, fell 67, and translocate 17.

The tree officer has directed the translocation of 17 trees to the premises of St. John’s Medical College and Hospital, where the civic body is directed to take care of the trees for a period of three years. The civic body must also plant 10 healthy saplings in lieu of every tree that is felled and maintain them for a period of three years. Work on the 2.5-km-long elevated corridor has stalled for more than six months. In July, the High Court of Karnataka directed the civic body to give a timeline for the completion of the long-pending flyover. According to BBMP officials, around 45% of the work has been completed.