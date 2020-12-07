65-year-old falls to death while removing film poster

Police file FIR against theatre manager

A 65-year-old security guard, died on the spot after falling from a 30-feet-high billboard at Triveni theatre in Majestic on Sunday morning. The incident occurred while the victim, Chandrappa, was removing a poster allegedly at the behest of the theatre manager.

“Our preliminary investigations revealed that the theatre manager offered Chandrappa ₹600 to do the job. Chandrappa lost his balance and fell to the ground. He died on the spot,” said a police officer, adding that there were no safety precautions in place when the deceased was made to remove the poster.

The Upparpet police registered an FIR against the manager of the theatre charging him for death due to negligence, and have summoned the management for questioning.

According to the police, Chandrappa is a resident of R.T. Nagar. He was hired from a security agency in Sultanpalya. “He had been working at the theatre for 10 years. His job was to not only guard the premises but also remove posters,” the police officer added.