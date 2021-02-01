65% of first PU students attend classes

Precautions: Students use hand sanitisers and undergo temperature checks before entering a school in Ganganagar in Bengaluru on Monday.

Bengaluru

01 February 2021 23:50 IST

However, many private schools and PU colleges choose to continue with online classes

Schools and pre-university colleges formally opened their doors to class nine and class eleven students for the first time on Monday, 10 months after they were forced to stop classes as a precaution against COVID-19. However, Vidyagama classes had already begun for them a month earlier.

The attendance of first year PU students across the State stood at 65.45%, despite the fact that many private colleges chose to continue with online classes.

The highest attendance was recorded in South Canara educational district where 85.88% students attended first PU classes on Monday. At 42.77%, Koppal district recorded the lowest attendance. Data on class nine students reporting to campus was not provided by the Department of Public Instruction. Students in classes 10 and 12 had resumed classes on January 1.

Advertising

Advertising

Despite the government allowing PU colleges and schools to open for classes nine and upwards, many private schools and PU colleges refused to reopen and chose to continue with online classes as they did not want to risk the spread of infection on their campuses. Some other managements chose to skip the reopening citing lack of funds to follow all the Standard Operating Procedures that were laid down by the government.

Many schools start primary classes

Private schools, particularly in rural areas, have started primary classes despite the government categorically stating that only students in classes nine to second year pre-university can come to the campus.

School managements too admitted that they have resumed classes citing pressure from parents. “We are forced to violate orders and begin classes as parents in rural areas do not want online classes. Parents also feel that online classes are not effective and expressed willingness to pay tuition feels only if we restart physical classes,” a school management member said.