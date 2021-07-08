Bengaluru

₹64.2 lakh fine for transporting gold jewellery worth ₹3.3 crore illegally

The gold was being transported through a private courier to avoid taxes.   | Photo Credit: indiaphotos

The GST cell of the Income Tax Department slapped a fine of ₹64.2 lakh on a Bengaluru-based jewellery store after its employees were caught with 6.5 kg of unaccounted gold jewellery worth ₹3.3 crore during a random vehicle check in November 2020.

“SS Jewellers, situated in Nagarpete, was getting the jewellery designed in Mumbai and transporting the items illegally through a private courier to avoid paying taxes,” said a senior police official.

Last November, while they were on their night rounds, police constables Hanumantha and Anand stopped two people on a scooter in Doddapete. A search revealed that they were carrying a bag full of gold jewellery. The duo told the police that it was a consignment of artificial jewellery but as they were unable to provide bills or proof, they were taken to the station.

On questioning, they claimed to be transporting the gold for a jewellery store.

Based on their confession, the case was handed over to the I-T Department following which the GST cell slapped a fine, said the police.


