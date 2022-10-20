64 CCTV cameras installed across Yeshwanthpur to maintain law and order

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 64 CCTV cameras have been installed at 25 strategic locations across Yeshwanthpur, which is linked to a control room at the police station to monitor law and order situation.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday inaugurated the control room which was set up under MLA Local area development fund.

The cameras were also fitted with mics to help the control room staff to give instructions and make important announcements if necessary, Vinayak Patil, DCP, North division, said .

This is a pilot project to ensure law and order and to monitor the area round the clock from a control room. This project will be extended to other areas in future, he added.

The police sitting in the control room not only monitor law and order situation but also take strategic decisions in case of any eventualities and deploy security arrangements accordingly, Mr. Jnanendra, said. This is going to help the police in crime prevention and maintaining law and order.