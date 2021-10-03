Bengaluru

636 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths reported in Karnataka

Karnataka on Saturday reported 636 cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,77,225. Bengaluru Urban saw 245 cases and one death. With four deaths, the toll rose to 37,811. This is apart from 28 deaths due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 745 persons were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 29,27,029. The State now has 12,356 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.37%, the case fatality rate was 0.62%.

As many as 1,69,319 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests in the State rose to 4,79,15,270.


