620 transformers shifted from footpaths in Bengaluru

Rest will be done in a phased manner: Bescom tells High Court

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (Bescom) on Monday told the High Court of Karnataka that 620 transformers, of the around 2,587 currently on footpaths in the city zone, have already been shifted or converted into special design transformer centres.

A statement in this regard was submitted before a Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J.M. Khazi during the hearing on a PIL petition filed by G.B. Athri, retired Wing Commander of the Air Force.

It had been pointed out that Bescom had set a target of shifting or converting 827 transformers in two months and already 620 have been shifted or converted.

Bescom had already given an undertaking to the court that it would shift such transformers in a phased manner.

Bescom had taken up the project of shifting the transformers based on a decision by a joint coordination committee, comprising officials of Bescom and the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike based on directions issued by the court last year.

The court directed the authorities to identify transformers on footpath that may pose danger to the lives of the public and shift them to safe locations or convert them into special design transformer centres.