62-year-old habitual offender arrested

Bengaluru

23 January 2021 21:33 IST

The Bagalagunte police have arrested a 62-year-old habitual offender who allegedly broke into at least three houses over the last few months. The police recovered gold and silver jewellery valued at ₹7lakh from the accused, identified as Lurdanath.

“He hails from Tamil Nadu and has been arrested in the past for similar offences. However, after he came out on bail, he continued to commit house break-ins, the police said. Lurdanath is a plumber by profession, and would scout houses that were locked while on the job.

“He was arrested on Friday by the beat police when they saw him near Dasarahalli metro station. The beat police identified him and brought him to the station for inquiry,” said a police officer.

A detailed inquiry led him to confess to three house break-in and theft. Based on the information provided, the police recovered the gold and silver jewellery which he had pawned.