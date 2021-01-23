62-year-old habitual offender arrested

The Bagalagunte police have arrested a 62-year-old habitual offender who allegedly broke into at least three houses over the last few months. The police recovered gold and silver jewellery valued at ₹7lakh from the accused, identified as Lurdanath.
“He hails from Tamil Nadu and has been arrested in the past for similar offences. However, after he came out on bail, he continued to commit house break-ins, the police said. Lurdanath is a plumber by profession, and would scout houses that were locked while on the job.
“He was arrested on Friday by the beat police when they saw him near Dasarahalli metro station. The beat police identified him and brought him to the station for inquiry,” said a police officer.
A detailed inquiry led him to confess to three house break-in and theft. Based on the information provided, the police recovered the gold and silver jewellery which he had pawned.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath