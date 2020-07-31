62 pourakarmikas test positive for COVID-19

Sixty-two pourakarmikas tested positive for COVID-19 after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) administered Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) on approximately 3,345 pourakarmikas in Bengaluru. They were found to be either asymptomatic or having mild symptoms, said the BBMP in a press release on Friday.
The test was administered on Thursday and Friday.
Most of them have been admitted to COVID-19 Care Centres while a few have been hospitalised.
The maximum number of tests were conducted in Yelahanka zone (1,070), followed by East (947), West (590), Rajarajeshwarinagar (453), Dasarahalli (292) and Mahadevapura (10). No tests were administered in South and Bommanahalli zones.
The maximum number of positive cases was detected in the East (24), followed by Rajarajeshwarinagar (16), Yelahanka (9), West (8) and Dasarahalli (5).
The BBMP Pourakarmikara Sangha has been demanding protective gear, regular health check-up and insurance coverage. After taking charge, Commissioner Manjunath Prasad had said that the civic body would meet their demands and ensure that they are tested.
RAT is being administered on priority on pourakarmikas with flu-like symptoms, those with co-morbid conditions, such as hypertension and diabetes, and those aged above 50 years, the release added.
