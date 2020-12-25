62 critically ill Yemeni patients get a new lease of life

As many as 62 critically ill Yemeni patients, who had been combating several illnesses for close to nine months and required emergency transplants, treatment and care, have now got a new lease of life.

These patients are part of 120 passengers who were evacuated from Yemen to India early this week. The emergency evacuation was facilitated by the Union government in association with Aster Hospitals, Bengaluru.

Among these 62 patients, who are now under treatment at Aster Hospitals in the city, 13 have suffered war injuries affecting the knee and spine, four are those who require cancer treatment, three who require a live organ transplant and two who require cardiac care.

According to a statement from the hospital group, most of these immunosuppressed patients had to postpone their treatment owing to the pandemic and the ensuing travel curbs.

“Due to the delay in follow-up care and treatment after several months into the pandemic the health of the patients was deteriorating which indicated an exigent need for medical assistance,” the statement said.

All patients and their family members were tested for COVID-19 before boarding the flight and after landing in Bengaluru. Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda played an integral role in their evacuation, the statement added.