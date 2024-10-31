601 IIMB students secure offers during summer internship placement

A total of 601 students who participated in the summer internship placement process for the PGP and PGP-BA 2024-26 cohorts at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) successfully secured offers from 140 organisations during the placement week from October 21 to 26.

These offers were received across various domains including consulting (22 firms – 230 offers), finance (31 firms – 88 offers), product management (24 firms – 64 offers), FMCG/retail (19 firms – 58 offers), manufacturing/construction/energy/infrastructure (15 firms – 54 offers), ecommerce (12 firms – 53 offers), conglomerates (eight firms – 33 offers), healthcare (six firms – 13 offers), and foundations/governance/education (three firms – eight offers).

“The PGP and PGPBA cohorts delivered an outstanding performance during summer placement week, securing prestigious offers from top companies. The placement committee, together with the CDS Office, managed the process with exceptional precision. We look forward to the continued engagement with all the recruiting firms and to strengthening the relationship further,” said Nishant Verma, chairperson of Career Development Services, IIMB.

According to Tapas Ranjan Pati, head of Career Development Services: “Leading global recruiters provided positive feedback on both the students’ performance and the placement process. Management consulting continues to be the top preference among students, accounting for 38% of the offers. We would also like to highlight the record offers (96) made by Accenture Strategy.”

