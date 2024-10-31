GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

601 IIMB students secure offers during summer internship placement

Published - October 31, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 601 students who participated in the summer internship placement process for the PGP and PGP-BA 2024-26 cohorts at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) successfully secured offers from 140 organisations during the placement week from October 21 to 26.

These offers were received across various domains including consulting (22 firms – 230 offers), finance (31 firms – 88 offers), product management (24 firms – 64 offers), FMCG/retail (19 firms – 58 offers), manufacturing/construction/energy/infrastructure (15 firms – 54 offers), ecommerce (12 firms – 53 offers), conglomerates (eight firms – 33 offers), healthcare (six firms – 13 offers), and foundations/governance/education (three firms – eight offers).

“The PGP and PGPBA cohorts delivered an outstanding performance during summer placement week, securing prestigious offers from top companies. The placement committee, together with the CDS Office, managed the process with exceptional precision. We look forward to the continued engagement with all the recruiting firms and to strengthening the relationship further,” said Nishant Verma, chairperson of Career Development Services, IIMB.

According to Tapas Ranjan Pati, head of Career Development Services: “Leading global recruiters provided positive feedback on both the students’ performance and the placement process. Management consulting continues to be the top preference among students, accounting for 38% of the offers. We would also like to highlight the record offers (96) made by Accenture Strategy.”

Published - October 31, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.