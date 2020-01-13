600 police personnel in drum jam

On Sunday morning, visitors at Orion Mall were surprised to see 600 policemen and women in uniform jamming with percussion instruments ranging from bongo drums to tambourines, under the guidance of actor and singer Vasundhara Das.

Personnel were given time off from duty to participate in this stress-buster session, which also included a screening of the Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

“It was a team-building exercise for police personnel and staff members organised by N. Shashikumar , DCP, (North Division), under the guidance of Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao. Away with busy schedule and immense work pressure, police officers across ranks took part,” said a senior police official.

The day began at 7 a.m. with the special screening of Tanhaji.

“Staff were given a choice of four films, and it was unanimously decided that they would watch Tanhaji, as it has a patriotic message,” Mr. Shashikumar said.

Later in the day, they assembled for the drum jam session. During the session, personnel were seated in a concentric circle, with each playing the drums or a percussion instrument.

A senior police officer recalled providing security cover to such events in his career. “I used to watch them on duty, and wonder what they were experiencing. Now I know, and I feel young again,” he said.

The team-building exercise received a positive response from participants.

“It was the best experience we had,” said Malleshwaram Inspector Chandrakanth. “Initially, when were told about this outing, we were a little apprehensive, but everyone had fun and bonded with each other.”

Other police personnel said it made a pleasant change from their routine.

“We normally work under stressful or high pressure conditions every day. This is totally a different experience, which we will cherish,” another officer said.

Policewomen take part in motorcycle rally

On Monday morning, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao flagged off a motorcycle rally comprising women police personnel with a message on women’s safety. As many as 12 women police sub-inspector participated in the event from CAR grounds on Mysuru Road to Bhoganandishwara in Chikkaballapura and back.

Mr. Rao, who rode along with the team, said, “Apart from spreading awareness on the safety of women, we want everyone to know that our women personnel are equally capable and can handle any situation.”