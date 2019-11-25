60-year-old held at airport for posing as 44-year-old

Immigration officials in Bengaluru on Saturday caught a 60-year-old woman from Ernakulam, Kerala, while she was allegedly attempting to fly to Sharjah in the UAE using a passport in which she had forged her date of birth.

The accused Mary Thazhuthrath Parambil Peter told the officials that she was going to Sharjah on a tourist visa to look for a job. “However, there is an age limit for those applying for jobs in the United Arab Emirates, so she approached a tout in Cochin who tampered with her passport to change her date of birth. She presented herself as 44 years old and was hoping to get a job as a domestic help,” said a senior official.

Mary was charged under various sections of the Passport Act and remanded in judicial custody.

In another incident, officials have taken into custody a 25-year-old engineer, also from Ernakulam, who landed at KIA from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on Saturday. The accused, Antony Farison, had allegedly got fake immigration stamps of Malaysia and Indonesia on his passport. “We have taken him into custody for further investigation,” said an official.