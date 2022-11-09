60 flower storage units operating illegally on residential premises in Wilson Garden sealed, BBMP tells HC

ADVERTISEMENT

Assuring that strict action would be taken for illegal use of residential premises for commercial activities across the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Wednesday told the High Court of Karnataka that it has sealed 60 flower storage units and shops operating illegally on residential premises of Wilson Garden locality out of the total 101 such illegal units identified.

In its report submitted to the court, the BBMP said that inspection carried out by the senior officials has revealed that trade licenses were granted illegally for six flower shops in the locality by the then jurisdictional officer, and the Chief Commissioner would initiate appropriate action against the health officer responsible for granting licenses.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi, which perused the report, made it clear that the BBMP cannot permit any activity other than the ones permitted in the Revised Master Plan-2015 in the residential area. The Bench was hearing a PIL petition filed by Wilson Garden Residents’ Welfare Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, on the plea of flower merchants, the Bench permitted the BBMP to remove the seals of the storage units to enable the merchants to remove the stored flowers.

Also, the Bench directed the BBMP to complete the process of sealing the remaining 41 illegal flower shops or storage units by December 6 while allowing the merchants to clear the flower stocks.

Meanwhile, the Bench refused to accept the contention of the flower merchants that they are “street vendors” in market area and were using the premises for only storing the flowers.

However, the petitioner’s advocate pointed out that each receives more than 10 truck loads of flower every day, and entry and exist of large number of trucks causes nuisance to the residents apart from illegal use of residential premises for commercial activities.