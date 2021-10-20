60 cr. footfall, ₹1,293 cr. revenue

Bengaluru

Since Namma Metro became operational in Bengaluru, it saw a footfall of 60 crore passengers and generated fare box revenue of ₹1,293 crore till October 18, 2021. The network started with 6.7 km operations and now 55 km is operational. Prior to the pandemic, ridership touched up to 6.1 lakh in a single day.

“When the services were launched between M.G. Road and Baiyappanahalli, on an average 20,000 people were travelling per day. In the last ten years, many changes were introduced. All the 50 trains were converted from three to six coaches. The first coach of the train is reserved for women and we have also allowed pedestrians to use metro stations to cross the busy roads,” said B.L. Yeshwanth Chavan, Chief PRO, BMRCL.

