6-year-old killed in accident

The six-year-old granddaughter of noted Harikatha Vidwan the late Gururajulu Naidu was killed in a road accident at Vajarahalli off Kanakapura Road on Thursday evening.

The victim, identified as Samanvi, who was a contestant on a television reality show, was riding on a scooter with her mother Amruta Naidu, when the accident occurred.

According to the police, the mother and daughter were on their way to the nearby metro station, when a lorry hit the scooter from behind. On impact, they fell. Ms. Amruta Naidu escaped with minor injuries, but Samanvi sustained severe injuries to her abdomen and limbs and was killed on the spot, senior traffic police officials said.

The Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic Police have arrested the lorry driver Manjegowda and booked a case against him for causing death due to negligence.

Ms. Amruta Naidu is a television actor and she had been part of the reality show Nannamma Super Star with Samanvi.