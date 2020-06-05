6 security guards arrested for beating youth to death

The Srirampura police on Friday arrested a group of six security guards who beat a 23-year-old construction worker to death after accusing him of theft on June 1.

The security guards caught the victim, Jagan, while he was crawling into the residential apartment complex through a drain. There had been a series of complaints from residents of the apartment about theft and the guards had intensified their vigil. “They caught Jagan, dragged him outside the residential complex, beat him up and left him unconscious.

Jagan, who sustained internal injuries, died later in the day,” said a police officer. While probing the murder, the police found a few of Jagan’s friends who had witnessed the assault from a distance but escaped.

“The accused Talan Burman, 27, Jayaram, 32, Deepak Bora, 19, Joydeep, 22, Narayan Burman, 29, and Dhananjay Burman, 20, have been arrested based on the information provided by friends of the deceased,” said the police. The security guards allegedly confessed that they had no intention of killing Jagan but wanted to teach him a lesson.