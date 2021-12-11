The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has notified six hospitals that will have designated wards for international travellers who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city. Patients can be admitted on the condition that they will bear the prescribed cost entirely, stated the civic body in a press release. It added that the cost of treatment cannot exceed the slabs set by the Government. The notified hospitals are: Manipal, Apollo, Fortis, Saguna, Sakra, and Rainbow Children’s Hospital.
6 hospitals notified for international travellers with COVID-19
