6 employees accused of cheating BPO of ₹4.8 crore

27 May 2020 19:48 IST

A BPO servicing international clients filed a case against six of its executives for cheating the company of ₹4.8 crore.

In his complaint, the administrator of the BPO, which has offices in Whitefield, said that the company handles global clients, including those in the US.

The six accused employees were assigned to redress client complaints and authorise reimbursements up to $100 for any case of dispute. However, they allegedly misused their authority to create fake IDs of clients, generated complaints, and transferred $100 for each dispute. “They did this for several months and cheated the company of ₹4.8 crore,” said a police officer.

Advertising

Advertising

The fraud came to light during an internal audit by the BPO where it was found that the executives had transferred the refund amounts to their personal accounts.

Based on the complaint, the Whitefield police, on Monday, booked them for cheating and criminal breach of trust. “Efforts are on to track the executives who have not reported for work since the lockdown,” the police added.