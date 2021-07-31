₹6 crore worth of red sanders seized at KIA

Consignment was to be sent to Dubai

A large consignment of red sanders, the trade of which is regulated in the country, was detected at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Thursday. The consignment was worth ₹6 crore and was to be sent to Dubai, sources said.

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials intercepted a consignment of “duct pipes” in large wooden boxes, only to discover several logs of red sanders. A senior DRI official said that the firm in whose name the consignment was sent is located outside Bengaluru. “The origins of this parcel is yet to be identified,” the official said.

A Hoskote-based logistic firm seems to be involved, sources said.