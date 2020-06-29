6 COVID care centres

29 June 2020 21:00 IST

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has notified six venues as COVID Care Centres (CCC) for asymptomatic patients. The notification was issued by BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar on Monday. It states that Bangalore International Exhibition Centre will be converted into a 7,000-bed CCC centre. Palace Grounds will have 3,000 beds. Hostels in Jnanabharathi campus will be used to set up 750 beds. The indoor stadium at Koramangala and the hostel of Dayananda Sagar University will be converted into CCCs with 250 beds each.

Advertising

Advertising