6 children rescued

With the help of the local police, a Bengaluru NGO rescued six children who were reportedly trafficked from Bihar and forced to work in a paper decorations manufacturing unit and bag factory.
These children, some who are as young as 10, were being exploited and forced to work and sleep in one room with several adults, said the police. “The owners held these children in a godown-like environment and exploited them for over 12 hours a day without even paying them the minimum wage,” said Fr. Mathew Thomas, executive director of the NGO BOSCO.
Sources said the children were working here as bonded labourers for more than two years. Inquiries revealed that the agents, who brought the children to the city, paid money to the children’s parents.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.