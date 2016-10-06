6 children rescued

With the help of the local police, a Bengaluru NGO rescued six children who were reportedly trafficked from Bihar and forced to work in a paper decorations manufacturing unit and bag factory.

These children, some who are as young as 10, were being exploited and forced to work and sleep in one room with several adults, said the police. “The owners held these children in a godown-like environment and exploited them for over 12 hours a day without even paying them the minimum wage,” said Fr. Mathew Thomas, executive director of the NGO BOSCO.

Sources said the children were working here as bonded labourers for more than two years. Inquiries revealed that the agents, who brought the children to the city, paid money to the children’s parents.