6 businessmen check out without paying ₹19 lakh hotel bill

The Cubbon Park police are on the lookout for six men who allegedly booked rooms in a five-star hotel for a month, racked up a bill of over ₹19 lakh, and left without settling it. According to the police, the accused: Srinivasa Raju B.P., Mitesh Solanki, Sathish S.R., Venkatesh Bhandarkar, Ravendra Raghav, and Vijay Varma — claimed to be businessmen from Karnataka and neighbouring States, and were regular customers of the Chancery Hotel on Lavelle Road, the complainant in the case.

The accused, who were friends, had booked rooms at Chancery last year, and paid ₹2 lakh in bills. The hotel management told the police that when they reserved rooms for a month in June 2018, they did not ask for an advance. “This time around, however, the six men simply left without paying ₹19,76,783,” said a police officer.

After waiting for a few days, the management reached out to the businessmen who allegedly refused to pay the bill. James P., liaison officer of the hotel, filed a complaint with the Cubbon Park police. The police contacted the accused and summoned them for questioning. “They agreed to come, but then switched off their phones,” an officer added.

One among the accused is a fuel station owner while another claimed to be a senior executive at a private firm in Thane, Maharashtra. The police are now trying to track down the accused using call record details.