5th convocation of CMR University held

CMR University (CMRU) on Saturday conducted its fifth annual convocation.

S. Abdul Nazeer, judge, Supreme Court of India, who was the chief guest at the event, delivered the convocation address via videoconference.

According to a CMRU press release, in his address Mr. Nazeer stressed on the need for self-reliance and encouraged the graduating students to inculcate the spirit of ‘Aatmanirbhar’.

Advising the students, he said, “India needs every single one of you to develop your talents, your skills, and your intellect so that you may help the nation as a whole in realising its aspirations and ideals, first amongst which is that of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education, also the Pro-Visitor of CMRU, C.N. Ashwath Narayan said the aim for India is to have an education system by 2040 that is second to none, with equitable access to the highest-quality education.

K.C. Ramamurthy, Rajya Sabha Member and chairman, CMR Group of Institutions, awarded the medals. Sabitha Ramamurthy, Chancellor, CMRU, awarded the degrees.