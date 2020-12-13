5th convocation of CMR University held

CMR University (CMRU) on Saturday conducted its fifth annual convocation.
S. Abdul Nazeer, judge, Supreme Court of India, who was the chief guest at the event, delivered the convocation address via videoconference.
According to a CMRU press release, in his address Mr. Nazeer stressed on the need for self-reliance and encouraged the graduating students to inculcate the spirit of ‘Aatmanirbhar’.
Advising the students, he said, “India needs every single one of you to develop your talents, your skills, and your intellect so that you may help the nation as a whole in realising its aspirations and ideals, first amongst which is that of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”
Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education, also the Pro-Visitor of CMRU, C.N. Ashwath Narayan said the aim for India is to have an education system by 2040 that is second to none, with equitable access to the highest-quality education.
K.C. Ramamurthy, Rajya Sabha Member and chairman, CMR Group of Institutions, awarded the medals. Sabitha Ramamurthy, Chancellor, CMRU, awarded the degrees.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath