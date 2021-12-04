BengaluruBengaluru 04 December 2021 01:15 IST
Comments
₹5L stolen from contractor’s car
Updated: 04 December 2021 01:15 IST
A civil contractor who parked his SUV in the parking lot of BBMP head office found the driver seat window broken and ₹5 lakh cash kept in the dashboard missing on Friday afternoon. The contractor has lodged a complaint based on which Halasur Gate police have taken up a case. Police are analysing CCTV footage from the BBMP premises for leads. They suspect someone who knew the contractor had kept cash in the dashboard carried out the offence.
More In Bengaluru
Read more...