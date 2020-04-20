59 arrested for inciting violence during Padarayanapura late night quarantine round up

The JJ Nagar police have arrested around 59 people for allegedly instigating people in Padarayanapura to attack Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials when they arrived on Sunday night to take secondary contacts of a deceased COVID-19 patient into quarantine. As many as 50 platoons of the reserve force have been deployed in the area.

Padarayanapura had been sealed and barricaded on April 10 along with a neighbouring ward after five cases were reported.

On Sunday night, a BBMP team went to the neighbourhood to take secondary contacts of the deceased patient into institutional quarantine. However, a group of residents in the area started protesting and demanding that their MLA address them. “The accused stopped the BBMP team and asked to speak to their MLA claiming that they were not getting enough food and essentials as the area had been sealed,” said a senior police officer.

The situation became increasingly tense as residents started protesting. According to the police, a group of people used the confusion to damage police checkposts and barricades that had been used to seal the area.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot to control the law and order situation. “More than 30 people arrested have criminal cases pending against them. One of the prime accused has been identified as Firoza, a rowdy sheeter who has several cases of drug peddling. She and her associates instigated others to vandalism leading to a tense situation,” the officer added.

The accused, who have been booked under the National Disaster Management Act, are in Adugodi police station. Three FIRs have been registered.

