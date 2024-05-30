550 old BMTC buses scrapped under National Vehicle Scrappage Policy

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) recently scrapped 550 old buses as per the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy mandated by the Centre.

Under the policy, government vehicles over 15 years old should be deregistered and scrapped. A senior BMTC official said, “As many as 550 buses older than 15 years and those that have travelled more than nine lakh kilometres are being scrapped according to the policy. A tender has been called to sell these scrapped buses.”

The policy’s goals include reducing pollution, enhancing passenger safety, supporting the auto sector, creating job opportunities, encouraging scientific recycling, and formalising the informal vehicle scrappage industry in the State.

A senior official of the Transport Department said, “The policy benefits all stakeholders, providing an ecosystem for retiring unfit vehicles. Apart from emission reduction, the scrap from old vehicles serves as a cost-effective raw material for the steel industry. It promotes a circular economy and gives a boost to the steel industry.”

A BMTC official said scrapping old vehicles would also contribute to fuel savings, as new vehicles incorporate superior technologies and are more fuel-efficient. “The expenses and resources required for maintaining old vehicles are considerably higher compared to new ones,” the official added.