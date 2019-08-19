Bengaluru

550 kg of red sanders seized

The Chandra Layout police on Friday night raided a scrap godown and seized 550 kg of red sanders worth ₹44 lakh.

The police arrested an 18-year-old who was guarding the wood, but two of his associates who managed to escape.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by police sub-inspector Santosh G. raided the godown at Vinayaka Layout. According to police, the gang was looking for customers.

The police have booked the accused under various sections of the Karnataka Forest Act.

