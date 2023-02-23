HamberMenu
55 persons begging at traffic junctions in Bengaluru rescued

They were rescued in a joint operation by Central Crime Branch (CCB) with the Women and Child Development Department, and members of Childline

February 23, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of a child begging in Bengaluru.

A file photo of a child begging in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

In a joint operation, officials of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) with the Women and Child Development Department and members of Childline, rescued 55 persons found begging at traffic junctions in Bengaluru.

As many as 140 teams were formed to crack down on the racket of human trafficking for beggary. They rescued three boys, three girls, 22 women, 18 children and seven men.

Police suspect that minor children are sedated and carried by women in their arms to create sympathy.

The rescued persons have been handed over to a rescue and rehabilitation centre.

