Senior vocalist and musicologist S.C. Sharma has been elected president of the 54th music conference of Bangalore Gayana Samaja. He will be honoured with the title Sangeetha Kalarathna, and presenteda cash prize of ₹50,000 and a citation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conference will be held in Bengaluru from Sunday, November 3, to Sunday, November 10.

During the event, senior vocalist Madhoor P. Balasubramanyam will be honoured with the title Karnataka Kalacharya.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.