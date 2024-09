Senior vocalist and musicologist S.C. Sharma has been elected president of the 54th music conference of Bangalore Gayana Samaja. He will be honoured with the title Sangeetha Kalarathna, and presenteda cash prize of ₹50,000 and a citation.

The conference will be held in Bengaluru from Sunday, November 3, to Sunday, November 10.

During the event, senior vocalist Madhoor P. Balasubramanyam will be honoured with the title Karnataka Kalacharya.