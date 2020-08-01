5,483 COVID-19 cases, 84 deaths in Karnataka on July 31

Bengaluru

01 August 2020 00:19 IST

As many as 5,483 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Friday. Of these, 2,220 were from Bengaluru Urban. With this, the total number of cases in the State stands at 1,24,115.

As many as 84 COVID-19 deaths were reported in 24 hours, taking the total toll to 2,314. Seven of the 84 patients died in their homes.

As many as eight people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died owing to other reasons in the State so far.

Advertising

Advertising

The numbers of discharges on Friday was 3,130 and the total discharges now stands at 49,788. According to the media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, 609 patients are in intensive care units. The total number of active cases stands at 72,005. Besides Bengaluru Urban, five other districts reported more than 200 cases on Friday.

As many as 36,936 tests were conducted in the State on Friday. Of these, 22,164 were rapid antigen detection test, while the remaining were RT-PCR and other tests.