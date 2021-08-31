‘54.74% of textbooks supplied to schools’

Bengaluru

31 August 2021 00:36 IST

Remaining supply will be completed in another 20 days, State govt. tells HC

The State government on Monday told the High Court of Karnataka that 54.74% of textbooks have been supplied to students of classes I to X till August 25 and remaining supply would be completed in another 20 days.

In a status report submitted before a Division Bench comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum, the government stated that printing of 70.82% of required textbooks had been completed as on August 25.

The government also said that the time usually given for printing and supply of textbooks is around 140 days but it had been cut to 100 days this year as printing process was delayed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

On availability of textbooks for I and II PU courses, the government said that only around 14.61 lakh of the total 47.83 lakh textbooks were required to be printed as a large portion of textbooks had already been printed and distributed for sale in the open market.

The Bench was hearing a PIL petition filed by A.A. Sanjeev Narrain and two others last year seeking direction to ensure continuity of education to children through online mode.