Bengaluru police have booked 38 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 in July, arresting 54 drug peddlers, including four foreign nationals. The city police have recovered a large cache of narcotics in July, including 114 kg of marijuana, 745 gram of cocaine, 4 kg of MDMA crystals, among other narcotics.

Through the month, the city police tracked down 43 absconding accused, including an accused in a murder case dating back to 2005. The police have also tracked down and arrested nine rowdy-sheeters who were absconding, apart from taking preventive measures against 111 rowdy-sheeters in the city.

The city courts completed trials in 2,718 cases, and convicted accused and sentenced them to imprisonment in 1,853 cases in July. Of them, five accused in five cases were given life sentences. Accused in child sexual abuse cases registered in Nandini Layout and Talaghattapura in 2021, have been sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment.

