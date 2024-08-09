ADVERTISEMENT

54 drug peddlers arrested in Bengaluru, 43 absconding accused, including 9 rowdy-sheeters, tracked down and arrested in July

Published - August 09, 2024 03:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The city police have recovered a large cache of narcotics in July, including 114 kg of marijuana, 745 gram of cocaine, 4 kg of MDMA crystals, among other narcotics

The Hindu Bureau

Office of the Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru city. In July, the city police tracked down 43 absconding accused, including an accused in a murder case dating back to 2005.  | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Bengaluru police have booked 38 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 in July, arresting 54 drug peddlers, including four foreign nationals. The city police have recovered a large cache of narcotics in July, including 114 kg of marijuana, 745 gram of cocaine, 4 kg of MDMA crystals, among other narcotics. 

Through the month, the city police tracked down 43 absconding accused, including an accused in a murder case dating back to 2005. The police have also tracked down and arrested nine rowdy-sheeters who were absconding, apart from taking preventive measures against 111 rowdy-sheeters in the city. 

The city courts completed trials in 2,718 cases, and convicted accused and sentenced them to imprisonment in 1,853 cases in July. Of them, five accused in five cases were given life sentences. Accused in child sexual abuse cases registered in Nandini Layout and Talaghattapura in 2021, have been sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

bengaluru / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US