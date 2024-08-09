GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

54 drug peddlers arrested in Bengaluru, 43 absconding accused, including 9 rowdy-sheeters, tracked down and arrested in July

The city police have recovered a large cache of narcotics in July, including 114 kg of marijuana, 745 gram of cocaine, 4 kg of MDMA crystals, among other narcotics

Published - August 09, 2024 03:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Office of the Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru city. In July, the city police tracked down 43 absconding accused, including an accused in a murder case dating back to 2005. 

Office of the Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru city. In July, the city police tracked down 43 absconding accused, including an accused in a murder case dating back to 2005.  | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Bengaluru police have booked 38 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 in July, arresting 54 drug peddlers, including four foreign nationals. The city police have recovered a large cache of narcotics in July, including 114 kg of marijuana, 745 gram of cocaine, 4 kg of MDMA crystals, among other narcotics. 

Through the month, the city police tracked down 43 absconding accused, including an accused in a murder case dating back to 2005. The police have also tracked down and arrested nine rowdy-sheeters who were absconding, apart from taking preventive measures against 111 rowdy-sheeters in the city. 

The city courts completed trials in 2,718 cases, and convicted accused and sentenced them to imprisonment in 1,853 cases in July. Of them, five accused in five cases were given life sentences. Accused in child sexual abuse cases registered in Nandini Layout and Talaghattapura in 2021, have been sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment. 

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.