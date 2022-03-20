51-year-old theatre actor survives ‘chemical’ attack

The Nandini Layout police on Sunday arrested three persons in connection with a chemical attack on a theatre artist

The victim Devi C.M., 51, a former Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) conductor, was sleeping near an open window in her house at Ganesha Block 6th Cross, when she felt a burning sensation on her face, back, and hands.

According to the police, someone had splashed chemicals on her face early on Thursday.

Her family woke up to her cries and took her to K.C. General Hospital from where she was referred to Victoria Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Suspecting that it was an acid attack, the Nandini Layout police tracked down the man who had thrown the chemical.

The man, identified as Yogesh, allegedly confessed that he had splashed a chemical used to clean toilets at the victim. He claimed he was paid to do so by her colleagues from a theatre troupe, Ramesh and Swathi.

When questioned, the pair allegedly confessed to the crime and said they were jealous of her.

“The victim worked as a drama artist along with Ramesh and Swathi. There was some enmity between the accused and Ms. Devi. They conspired to throw acid on the victim to damage her career and hired Yogesh to carry out the crime,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP–North) Vinayak Patil.

Ms. Devi was working as a conductor with BMTC and took voluntary retirement to join the troupe. “She started playing roles that had previously been assigned to Swathi and Ramesh which soured her relationship with them. The duo wanted to put an end to her acting career,” said a police officer.

Ms. Devi suffered over 20% burn injuries and is said to be out of danger. “The chemicals recovered have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory and we are waiting for their analysis,” the police officer added.