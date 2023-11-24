50th edition of Tulu Literature and Cultural Conference held

November 24, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The 50th edition of the Tulu Literature and Cultural Conference was held on Friday, November 24, by Tulukoota Bengaluru at Palace Grounds. Several noted personalities were felicitated besides discussing various issues concerning the Tulu language.

Congress leader Veerappa Moily, who spoke about the rich culture of Tulu-speaking people and how the diaspora has been growing influential in Bengaluru and other parts of the county, was felicitated at the event. Other achievers were also feted.

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, addressing the event, said the Tulu language has a rich history and linguistically, it is a strong language. Ms. Karandlaje said Tulu has now grown beyond coastal Karnataka region and the Bengaluru Kambala is an example for the same.

Multiple seminars were held on the Tulu language’s cultural values, coastal Karnatata’s contribution to spirituality and others. Cultural programmes displaying Tulu culture were also held.