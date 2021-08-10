5,063 did not write the exam

Bengaluru

As many as 5,063 SSLC students did not appear for the exam and the reasons being attributed are that they either were worried about the pandemic or because they did not get the hall tickets. The Department of Primary and Secondary Education may conduct another round of examination in September.

“There was an option to skip the exams due to COVID-19 and 5,063 students have opted for this. They will be allowed to appear for the exams planned in the third week of September and it will be considered as their first attempt,” said S. R. Umashankar, Principal Secretary of the department

A grade for all districts

As all freshers have passed the examination, the board has awarded A grade to all 34 educational districts this year. However, an analysis of the students who bagged 625/625 marks showed that a majority, 30, are from Chickballapur. Bengaluru North stood in the second position with 15 bagging 625/625 marks.

Students find it difficult to access results

Though the results were to be announced at 3.30 p.m, students were unable to access the results even late in the evening. This created anxiety among parents and students, many of whom gathered at the KSEEB’s office in Malleswaram. Many other students rushed to their school to check if the school management would be able to give their results. It was only hours later that students received SMSes about their results. KSEEB officials said that there was heavy traffic on the website which led to this situation.

Private II PU candidates seek justice

On Monday, many candidates who had registered as private candidates for the II PU examination rushed to appeal to B.C. Nagesh, Primary and Secondary Education Minister to promote them as well. While regular freshers and repeaters have been promoted, private candidates will have to write the examination. The matter was also submitted to the High Court. One of the private candidates said, “All private candidates who appeared for SSLC have cleared the examination, why can’t the same logic be used for II PU candidates. Our last resort is to convince the Minister,” said one of them.