501 foreigners overstaying in Karnataka facing criminal cases: Home Department

July 21, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The highest number of foreigners involved in criminal activities is from Bengaluru city, 451 cases have been booked

The Hindu Bureau

The information was shared by Home Minister G. Parameshwara in the Karnataka legislative Council. 

Around 500 foreigners overstaying in Karnataka are facing criminal cases, while visas of 754 foreigners have expired, according to information shared by Home Minister G. Parameshwara in the Legislative Council recently.

The State police registered 501 cases against foreign nationals, as of May 2023, for drug peddling, burglary and other criminal offences. Mr Parameshwara stated that the highest number of foreigners involved in criminal activities is from Bengaluru city, where 451 cases have been booked.

Foreigners and crime

Foreigners in Karnataka8,862
Foreigners overstaying in Karnataka754
Foreigners in Bengaluru5,656
Foreigners facing criminal cases501

“We are trying to deport them by taking up the matter with embassies of their respective countries, through the Ministry of External Affairs. Whoever has not been deported is lodged in detention centres till they get the exit permit,” he stated.

According to data from the Home Department, 8,862 foreign nationals are currently living in Karnataka, of which 5,656 are in Bengaluru, followed by 806 in Mysuru.

Among 8,862 foreign nationals, 4,890 have student visas and 2,356 have students visa in Bengaluru.

